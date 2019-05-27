Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
ALL Saints’ Church in Peppard will hold a cream teas event to celebrate the Victorians.
This will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 10am to 3pm.
There will be Morris dancing and floral and photographic displays.
All are welcome and visitors are invited to dress in period costume.
27 May 2019
