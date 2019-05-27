Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Less stress

A FREE workshop on tackling stress and anxiety will be held at Sonning Common Health Centre.

Counsellor Louise Carter will host the session in the Palmer Room on Tuesday, June 18 from 2pm to 4pm.

To book a place, call 0118 9471749.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33