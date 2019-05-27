Less stress

Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
A FREE workshop on tackling stress and anxiety will be held at Sonning Common Health Centre.
Counsellor Louise Carter will host the session in the Palmer Room on Tuesday, June 18 from 2pm to 4pm.
To book a place, call 0118 9471749.
