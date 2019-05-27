Monday, 27 May 2019

Charity sale

A CHARITY in Peppard is holding an open day to raise money.

The Ways and Means Trust’s Greenshoots site at Manor Farm, off the B481, will open next Saturday (June 1) from 10am to 3pm.

Vegetable plants, bedding plants, perennials, bird tables, books, CDs, homemade jams and preserves will be on offer.

