Children’s outdoor music festival

CHILDREN from schools across Henley entertained their parents and friends at a new music festival.

The Henley Schools Together Festival was organised by the Henley Music School, which was founded by musician Laura Reineke in 2010 and is now a charity.

It featured about 50 pupils who sang, danced and played musical instruments.

More than 70 people attended the event at Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road on Friday. They included town councillor Glen Lambert and his wife Anna.

The audience sat on rugs in the school’s top field and enjoyed picnics and a free bar, which was sponsored by The Head Partnership solicitors in Bell Street.

Parents filmed their children performing and cheered and applauded at the end of each song.

Some children performed in bands or groups while others gave solos.

Mrs Reineke said: “It was fantastic and really lovely, if a bit cold. We wanted it to be nice and relaxed.

“It was just about getting all the kids that love music together as well as all the schools so they can see there are lots of other people doing the same thing. Community is everything.”

Naia Charman Vazquez, 13, a pupil at Gillotts School in Henley, sang. She said: “When I’m feeling something I like to express it. Singing just helps to cheer me up sometimes. I like everything about it.”

Her father Robert Charman said: “She has improved amazingly. Laura has some very, very skilled people working in her organisation.

“Some of these boys and girls are really talented individuals. I think it gives them an opportunity to follow their passion and then maybe fulfil that as a career.”

Fellow Gillotts pupil Angus Fraser, 13, played a violin solo and said: “I enjoyed it.” He is also a member of the music school’s chamber group and added: “It’s fun to play in a group too.”

Michael Bowles, 11, played the toot, including a song called Bluebird.

He said: “I enjoyed it. I started playing the toot two years ago. It’s just easy to play and it makes me happy — it just makes me feel calm.”

Daisy Green, 15, who also attends Gillotts School, played the guitar and sang her own composition called Closed Doors and Heavy Hearts.

Her mother Alena and father Oliver were in the audience.

Daisy said: “The song is about a friend that drifted away from me. I felt I needed to put that out there. I have only performed it to family and friends before.”

Ella Wood, 13, who also attends Gillotts School, played the guitar and sang her own song called Cowboys and Indians about a girl and boy who drift apart as they grow up.

Her sister Fleur, 10, and parents Kevin and Caroline watched.

Ella said: “I would like to be a singer songwriter. I think it’s good to do a lot of performances to boost your confidence.

Felix Richardson, 11, played the guitar with his sister Didi, nine, on the drums.

The Sacred Heart Primary School pupils performed Sunday Driver by The Raconteurs. “I had a great time,” said Felix. “We have to practice every day.”

Ewan van Duijn, 10, who attends Trinity Primary School, performed Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen on the saxophone, watched by his mother Alex and brother Seb, 14.

Mrs van Duijn said: “It is just lovely to see him enjoy it so much. He can pretty much play every Queen song now. It keeps us all entertained.”

Councillor Lambert said: “The standard was pretty high — Henley has got a lot of talent.”

The other schools taking part included Badgemore Primary School, Valley Road Primary School and St Mary’s School.