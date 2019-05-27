Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
A CAR boot sale will be held at Henley Town Football Club, off Mill Lane, on Sunday, June 9.
Pitches are £10 per car and £14 per van, with set-up from 7am. Gates will be open to buyers from 9am to 1pm. Entry costs £1.
To book a pitch, email
htfcsecdb@gmail.com
27 May 2019
