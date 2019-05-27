Sit to keep fit

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
A SEATED exercise session for less mobile people will be held as a trial at Henley library in Ravenscroft Road on Wednesday.
Booking is essential, either in person at the library or by calling 01865 815278.
