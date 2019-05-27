Bike shop backs race

A HENLEY bicycle shop is to sponsor the third stage of an international race which will start in the town.

Henley Cycles in Duke Street has partnered with the sixth annual OVO Energy Women’s Tour, which will begin outside the town hall on Wednesday, June 12 at 10.30am.

Owner Jason Acock said: “It will raise awareness of the benefits of cycling and hopefully attract more women to the sport.

“It’s also great for the area as it’s another event.”