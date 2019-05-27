From Big Feast to fiesta, it’s a new food festival

A “BIG FEAST” will launch Henley’s new food festival next month.

The Eat! Food Festival has been billed as a celebration of local businesses and producers.

The opening event will take place in Market Place on June 15 and feature stalls selling food from pubs, restaurants, cafés and producers.

Visitors will be able to “feast for a fiver” by sampling different foods.

This is followed by a fortnight of events at different venues.

The Regal Picturehouse in Boroma Way will be showing some food-related films including Chocolat, One Hundred Foot Journey, Sideways, Ratatouille, Chef and Tampopo.

A kitchen will be installed on stage at the Kenton Theatre in New Street for chefs to give demonstrations. The line-up includes Henley Standard columnist Paul Clerehugh, of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, Simon Mckenzie, of Luscombes at the Golden Ball in Lower Assendon, David Holliday and Alex Sergeant, from The Bottle & Glass Inn at Binfield Heath, Joe Barlett of Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and Liam and Ryan Simpson-Trotman, from Orwells in Shiplake.

Other local food and drink business people will include Johnathan Hobbs of Mr Hobbs Gin, Jan Mirkowski from the Fairmile Vineyard, Bosley Patch’s Tamsin Borlase, food blogger Peter Moody of My Hot Kitchen and Henley butcher Barry Wagner of Gabriel Machin.

The Three Tuns pub in Market Place will show the award-winning documentary Srirarcha, The Movie with a chilli talk and sauce tasting with John Maillard and craft beer chosen by landlord Harry Dickson.

Laithwaites Wines is offering a tasting experience at King’s Arms Barn by the Ministry of Taste.

Brakspear has brewed a special festival beer while Lee Connolly will be visiting Trinity Primary School with his Skinny Jean Gardener Show, which has featured on Blue Peter.

The final event will be the Riverside Fiesta on Mill Meadows on Saturday, June 29. There will be live music, a floating gin bar, street food, artisan producers, beer and cocktails and more, with free entry.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe, a food events curator, of New Street, Henley, said: “Eat Food Festival Henley is about celebrating all things food and drink locally, along with community projects.

“No excuse is needed not to come along and support all the chefs, restaurants and food traders at either the Big Feast or the Riverside Fiesta at Mill Meadows as they are both free admission — no ticket or jacket required!

“We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying and supporting this new exciting local festival and to Eat Food Festival becoming the envy of other towns and a “must go” event in everyone’s social calendar.”

For more information, visit www.eatfoodfest.co.uk or http://eatfoodfest.co.uk/what-s-on.html