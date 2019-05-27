Run halted due to risk from tree

THE 100th Henley Parkrun, which was due to take place on Saturday, was cancelled due to safety concerns.

Organisers were advised by Henley Town Council not to hold the weekly free 5km event over fears that a tree might collapse on to the 40 Acre Path.

Two trees have already fallen and blocked the route in two separate incidents this month but the council’s parks services team were able to clear them away in time for the run to go ahead.

However, another tree has a large split in its trunk, which could snap.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler said: “The tree is dangerous but it is not on our land, so it is the landowner’s responsibility. We can’t go on other people’s land to deal with it because that would be trespassing.

“We told the Parkrun organisers that there is a health and safety risk if they wanted to run the race.”

The landowner has been contacted.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) race is scheduled to go ahead at 9am as usual but this was to be confirmed yesterday (Thursday).