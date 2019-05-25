Busy mum wins free swim place to kick-start her fitness regime

A WOMAN has won a national competition to swim a mile in the River Thames in Henley.

Judith Katz, 40, from Caversham, received one of six free places at this year’s Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival on July 14.

The competition is inspired by the This Girl Can campaign which is designed to get more women and girls active.

Ms Katz told organisers that she wanted to kick-start a regime of regular exercise as she didn’t have much free time due to home-schooling her children. She will be updating a blog with details of her training in a bid to inspire others to get active.

Henley Swim co-founder Tom Kean said: “Once again we have been overwhelmed by the number of women who have entered our This Girl Can competition.

“This is a hugely important and enjoyable initiative for us and each year the job of whittling down the entries to our finalist gets bigger.

“It’s clear there are many different motivations for all our swimmers but what it does show is how getting outside of your comfort zone adds meaning and excitement to life.

“Swimming is one of those rare sports that is truly gender neutral and with This Girl Can, we hope to introduce more women to a sport where they can excel on a personal level.

“In recent years there have been more female swimmers than males swimming a mile at the Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival, which bucks the trend for mass participation events and is a statistic of which we are proud.”

The Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival is open to men, women and children aged eight and over. You can swim either a half mile, mile or four miles. All races are downstream.

For more information and to view Ms Katz’s blog, visit www.henleyswim.com