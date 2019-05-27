Library fun

Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
FREE workshops for pre-school children will be held at Henley library.
These will be run by a children’s author and include puppetry, music, dancing, instruments and stories.
The first workshop will be held on Friday, June 28 at 10am and the second on Tuesday, July 9 at 9.30am. To book a place, call 01865 815278.
27 May 2019
