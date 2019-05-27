Boy, 13, takes fourth Hairy Legs title

MORE than 400 adults, teenagers and smaller children took part in this year’s Hairy Legs challenge in Goring.

The event, which started and finished at Sheepcot recreation ground off Gatehampton Road, is expected to have raised about £3,000 for the village primary school and its counterpart in Streatley.

Adults ran two laps of a 6km circuit around the countryside and woodland to the south-east of the village while teenagers ran a single lap in the Teenage Kicks categories.

Those aged 11 and under competed in the Little Legs challenge by running several laps of the recreation ground while climbing over or under obstacles like hay bales and tarpaulins. They were led by two mascots, one of whom wore a giant panda costume while the other was dressed as an ice cream cone.

The winners included Alexander Darbishire, 13, of Reading Road, Goring, who notched up his fourth consecutive win in the Teenage Kicks 1 race for school years 7 to 9. He won in 24 minutes and 55 seconds, more than two minutes ahead of second-placed entrant Jamie Best.

Alexander won the same race last year and the Little Legs 2 race for older children in the two years prior to that. His family’s Spanish au pair Samuel Carrero de Lamo, 25, won the main challenge in 51 minutes and seven seconds, almost four minutes ahead of runner-up Toby Cole. The first woman back was Lizzie Coulson, from Abingdon, in an hour, one minute and 15 seconds.

The other winners were Grace Bartram (Teenage Kicks 1, first girl in 30 minutes and 16 seconds), Cosmo Osmond (Teenage Kicks 2, first boy in 24 minutes and 34 seconds), Bea Jarvis (Teenage Kicks 2, first girl in 29 minutes and 32 seconds), George Andrews (Little Legs 1, first boy in three minutes and 27 seconds), Ruby Ellery (Little Legs 1, first girl in three minutes and 48 seconds), Joshua Sudbury (Little Legs 2, first boy in six minutes and 28 seconds) and Alex Marden (Little Legs 2, first girl in six minutes and 54 seconds). Organiser Jodie Brinson said: “It went incredibly well. We had more volunteers than before so it was a lot less stressful and the sun was shining. It also rained in the days leading up to the race, which we like as it gives us a bit of mud to run through.

“We had more teenagers running this year, which is lovely to see as it’s a big step up from a few laps of the recreation ground but it will hopefully inspire the younger ones to keep coming back and have a go themselves.

“It’s a tough course for a 12-year-old to tackle but they completely embraced it.

“We were very happy with the turnout and have had lots of emails from people saying they really enjoyed it. Even if we weren’t raising money it would still be worth doing for the wonderful atmosphere.”