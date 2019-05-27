Standard named best weekly paper of year

THE Henley Standard has been named weekly newspaper of the year at the Regional Press Awards.

The newspaper won the award in the category for smaller paid-for weeklies at the ceremony in London on Friday.

Senior reporter Jamie Presland was a finalist in the weekly reporter of the year category.

Editor Simon Bradshaw and Mr Presland collected the award from host and radio presenter Nick Ferrari and a representative of Facebook, which sponsored the award.

The judges said: “The paper has maintained its tradition of solid,

in-depth reporting with a variety of news, features, diary items, investigations and campaigns. Its small team covers it all.”

Mr Bradshaw, 59, who has edited the paper for 11 years, said: “It was with great pride that Jamie and I collected the weekly newspaper of the year award. It is a fine tribute to all the staff and deserved recognition of their talent, skills, hard work and dedication. It is the teamwork that makes the Henley Standard what it is.”

A special award was presented to the family of Lyra McKee, 29, the journalist who was shot dead while reporting on rioting in Derry last month.

Her mother Joan McKee and sister Nichola Corner attended the ceremony to accept the Journalists’ Charity Award and received a standing ovation from the audience.