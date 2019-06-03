A CHARITY yoga, dance and meditation event will take place at Goring village hall on June 29 from 9.30am to 1pm.

The programme comprises yoga from 9.30am to 10.30am, meditation from 10.30am to 10.50am, Zumba from 11am to 11.50am and Argentine tango from noon to 1pm.

Admission is with a minimum donation of £10. The proceeds will go to the Mukti Project, which helps alleviate poverty and related problems in India and also supports the Launchpad homelessness charity in Reading.

For more information, visit www.traditionalyoga.org