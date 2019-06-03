Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity yoga

A CHARITY yoga, dance and meditation event will take place at Goring village hall on June 29 from 9.30am to 1pm.

The programme comprises yoga from 9.30am to 10.30am, meditation from 10.30am to 10.50am, Zumba from 11am to 11.50am and Argentine tango from noon to 1pm.

Admission is with a minimum donation of £10. The proceeds will go to the Mukti Project, which helps alleviate poverty and related problems in India and also supports the Launchpad homelessness charity in Reading.

For more information, visit www.traditionalyoga.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33