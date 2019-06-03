Monday, 03 June 2019

PM to open church centre

A NEW £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be officially opened by Theresa May later this year.

The St Mary’s Church Centre took about a year to build and opened to the public in February.

Mrs May, the outgoing Prime Minister and MP for Maidenhead, has agreed to carry out the official opening but a date has yet to be agreed.

The centre, which is the latest stage of the £600,000 21st Century Project to modernise the church, has a main space for groups to use as well as a kitchen and toilets. Large windows in the main hall look out on to the churchyard.

Tables and chairs are kept in an adjacent room and a sliding partition will be installed.

