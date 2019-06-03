Safety advice

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
A TALK on cyber security will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Sonning Common on Monday, June 24 from 10.30am to noon.
IT consultant Mark Jackson will offer tips and advice about staying safe online.
Refreshments cost £5 in cash. To book a place, email kathrynfellphotography@
hotmail.co.uk
03 June 2019
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
