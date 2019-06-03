Monday, 03 June 2019

Clothes swap

A CLOTHES swap event will be held at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on Thursday, September 12 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

It is being organised by campaign group Eco SoCo to encourage people to buy less new clothes in order to limit the negative environmental impact caused by manufacturing.

