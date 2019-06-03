Walkers maintain medieval tradition in good humour

MORE than 35 people took part in this year’s beating the bounds walk in Peppard.

The ancient custom involves walking the boundaries of the parish and praying for protection of the land.

In medieval times, children were beaten with hazel sticks so that they remembered where the parish markers were.

The walk always takes place five weeks after Easter on Rogation Sunday.

Peppard parish councillors Jeni Wood, Ray Freeman and Dominic Hall were among the walkers who set off from the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane on Sunday after a blessing by Rev James Stickings, rector of St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End and Christ the King Church in Sonning Common. He also read aloud a Rogation message.

The walkers followed Wyfold Lane towards a field south of New Copse, where they stopped at a kissing gate and carried out the first ritual. Organisers Eddie Brooker, 76, and his wife Isobel, 64, told everyone to beat their hazel sticks on the ground, which they did while laughing.

They then went towards Kate’s Cottage on land between Gallowstree Common and Stoke Row, where they beat the ground at the boundary 100m from Busgrove Lane.

The walkers then went towards the western boundary of the parish via an Iron Age fort nicknamed Wyfold Castle between New Copse and Wyfold wood. They carried on past Wyfold Vineyard in Wyfold Lane and performed the ritual again at the boundary between Kidmore End and Checkendon on land in front of Wyfold Court. They then returned to the Unicorn via Kingwood Common for refreshments.

Mr Brooker, a former Peppard parish councillor who has been helping to organise the walk since 1994, said: “I do it for the community. It’s a fun thing and it’s keeping up with tradition. It’s like dancing around the Maypole.

“I think we have to keep traditions alive. If we do not know where we have come from, the world is a poorer place. It brings people together and they chat and get to know their neighbours, so it’s good in that respect. I think everyone enjoyed it.”

Councillor Hall was joined by his three children and held his daughter Jemima, eight, upside down.

“Jemima was very keen to have her head banged on the ground — she said that a tradition of just beating the boys was sexist,” he said. “It’s a wonderful tradition. It’s really good for the kids to have a wander around the parish and get an understanding of what it means.”