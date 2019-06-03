Monday, 03 June 2019

Car boot sale

A CAR boot sale will be held at the village hall and recreation ground in Checkendon on Sunday, June 16 from 9am to noon.

The proceeds will go towards hall funds.

For more information, call Tim Corbishley on (01491) 681723 or email
corbishleytim@yahoo.co.uk

