Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
A CAR boot sale will be held at the village hall and recreation ground in Checkendon on Sunday, June 16 from 9am to noon.
The proceeds will go towards hall funds.
For more information, call Tim Corbishley on (01491) 681723 or email
corbishleytim@yahoo.co.uk
03 June 2019
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
