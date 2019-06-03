Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
A GARDEN party will be held at Albert Court, the retirement development in Reading Road, Henley, on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm.
There will be a cocktail bar and a live jazz performance in the garden and all are welcome.
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say