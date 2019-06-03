Riverside lunch for charities

A WOMAN from Henley is organising a lunch by the River Thames in aid of three charities.

Emma Levy, of Boathouse Reach, is raising money for the Student Services organisation at The Henley College, the Friends of Townlands Hospital and the Chiltern Centre.

The lunch will be held at the Remenham Club in Remenham Lane on Saturday, June 29 and will consist of a drinks reception, a five-course meal with wine, live music and an auction and a quiz presented by Olympic skier and TV presenter Graham Bell.

Mrs Levy, a former environmental lobbyist, said: “Being able to participate in an event that can substantially help the future of students, the disabled and our hospital is something that makes me feel very proud.

“I realise just how important the Student Services at the college are. It supports the safety and welfare of students, assists with financial issues and can provide counsellors to help students as they progress.

“I am also delighted that I can help the Chiltern Centre, which provides so much care and respite for the disabled and their families in Henley and the surrounding areas. It is a truly local charity and deserves support from the people of the town.

“Our new Townlands Hospital is a facility we should all be proud of. The Friends of Townlands Hospital provides services for the hospital and equipment for the benefit of all those using Townlands and I am pleased to be able to support it.”

For tickets, visit www.henley

communityfundraising.com