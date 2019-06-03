Colour cash

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
MORE than £850 was raised at the second annual Stoke Row colour run.
The money will go towards new equipment and resources at the village primary school.
About 130 children took part in the event where parents threw dyed corn powder at them as they ran around the 600m track.
03 June 2019
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
