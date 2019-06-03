Fossils fun

A FANTASTIC fossils event for children will be held at Henley library on Saturday, June 15 from 1pm to 4pm.

This will be run by volunteers from the Oxfordshire Geology Trust who will identify any fossils brought along by visitors.

Children will be able to make “dino masks” and handle dinosaur teeth, claws and bones.

The event is free to attend. For a ticket, visit the library in Ravenscroft Road, call 01865 815278 or email henley.library@oxfordshire.

gov.uk