Fossils fun

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
A FANTASTIC fossils event for children will be held at Henley library on Saturday, June 15 from 1pm to 4pm.
This will be run by volunteers from the Oxfordshire Geology Trust who will identify any fossils brought along by visitors.
Children will be able to make “dino masks” and handle dinosaur teeth, claws and bones.
The event is free to attend. For a ticket, visit the library in Ravenscroft Road, call 01865 815278 or email henley.library@oxfordshire.
gov.uk
03 June 2019
