Residents ‘funk up their junk’ at community picnic

DOZENS of residents attended a free community picnic in Henley.

The event at Freemans Meadow, off Fair Mile, on Saturday was organised by Henley in Bloom as part of the Chelsea Fringe Henley festival. It included an “upcycling” competition with the theme of “funk up your junk” in which entrants were encouraged to make plant displays from rubbish.

The winner, chosen by Chelsea Fringe organiser Victoria Newton and members of the Friends of Freemans Meadow community group, was Bell Street resident Pippa Hare. She submitted a terracotta pot which was cracked in half and had been planted with herbs including sage, thyme, chives and marjoram.

The runners-up were Michaela Clarke, who had created a small white floral display in a water bottle decorated with red thread and plastic “petals” and town councillor Kellie Hinton, who had grown a tiny tomato plant in a seashell. Volunteer Jill Buckett served cakes and biscuits which she had baked and visitors could relax on hay bales or in deckchairs. Children could dig for “worms” made of jelly in a tub of chocolate “soil”.

The friends group exhibited plans for a refurbishment of the meadow’s play area which should take place later this year and there was a display celebrating hedgehogs which was created by Catherine Notaras, of Henley Wildlife Group.

Helen Gaynor, of the friends group, said: “We were blessed with good weather and there was a really relaxed atmosphere. There were quite a few people who had never visited despite living in Henley for some years. The competition was really fun and everyone got into the spirit of it.”

Mrs Newton said: “It was a great example of a Chelsea Fringe event as it encouraged the local community to enjoy green spaces which they may not even have known about.”