Return of vintage and steam vehicles

THIS year’s Woodcote Rally will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14.

The event, which is held on farmland off Tidmore Lane, will include a display of hundreds of steam

engines, wagons and rollers as well as vintage and veteran cars, motorbikes, tractors and military and commercial vehicles.

There will be a steam and tractor working area with displays including a tractor-driven reaper and binder, a threshing drum that separates sheaves from corn and a steam-driven saw mill.

A grand steam parade will be the highlight in the main ring and there will be driving competitions in each of the exhibition categories. A hot air balloon launch will take place if the weather allows.

There will be a craft tent and country area with a children’s farm, wood turner, willow weaver, stick and thatched spar makers plus a birds of prey display.

Children can also enjoy arts and crafts workshops, pony rides, a fun fair with inflatables, face painting and a play bus while animatronic puppets will ride around the site on scooters.

There will be performances by Goring rock band the Lightyears, Cholsey Brass Band and Abingdon Town Band as well as a gig for Woodcote residents by covers act Sub Zero on the Friday night.

The Campaign for Real Ale will host an ale festival and there will be a variety of food stalls.

Admission is £10 per day for adults or £25 for a family with up to three children. Parking is free. The proceeds will be shared between good causes in the area by the Woodcote Charitable Association, which has raised £492,000 since the first rally in 1964.

The association is seeking volunteers to help set up and take down the site and marshal on the day. For more information, visit www.woodcoterally.org.uk