Restored machines at rally

THE Stoke Row Steam Rally will take place at Hill Bottom in Whitchurch Hill next weekend (June 8 and 9).

New attractions will include “Stoke Row’s hedgerow”, an exhibition of farm machinery which has been restored after being left derelict in fields at the end of its working life.

There will also be a miniature steam working area with demonstrations of log hauling, winching and loading as well as an enlarged “play pen” for exhibitors to parade their machines.

Organisers hope to display 100 or more timber tractors and there will also be walking rugby matches, which are suitable for all ages as there is no running or tackling.

Singer Daniel Berry will perform in the beer tent on the Saturday evening and there will be a selection of real ales and ciders on sale. There will also be a concert by country band Root’n’ Toot’n on the Friday evening.

The craft marquee has been enlarged and there will be a vintage funfair with dodgems, gallopers and swing boats plus tractor and trailer rides around the site.

The RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will return with a flypast by a Spitfire on the Saturday and a Hurricane on the Sunday.

There may also be a launch of 10 hot air balloons on the Saturday if the weather is suitable.

This year’s rally is in aid of Down’s Syndrome Oxford and organisers still want to hear from potential sponsors.

The site opens at 10am on both days and admission is £8 for adults and £4 for children. Weekend camping tickets and other discounts are available.

For more information, visit www.stokerowsteam

rally.com