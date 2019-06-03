Inflatable duck leads floral flotilla

A GIANT yellow duck once again led the floral flotilla at this year’s Chelsea Fringe Henley festival.

The inflatable, owned by former resident Timothy Dodd-Wilson, was towed along the River Thames on a floating pontoon powered by an outboard motor and decorated with artificial grass, a picnic table, an outhouse and garden shed plus hanging baskets and troughs of flowers.

It was one of 12 vessels which took part in Sunday’s event and all were decked out in floral themes.

Hundreds of spectators lined the towpath at Mill and Marsh Meadows to greet the owners before they set off and there were also crowds in Riverside and Thames Side.

Taking part for the first time were the Paddling Petals, a team of eight men and women from the Eyot Centre off Wargrave Road. They paddled a bell boat — two canoes fixed side by side — while wearing collars resembling daffodil heads.

Another newcomer was Sally Forth, a covered launch owned by Kevin and Sally Thomson, from Peppard Common, who were representing the boat owners’ group at Phyllis Court Club.

Regular participants Fiona and Peter Jennings, from Henley, were in their wooden canoe Dipper, which was decorated with a huge bunch of white and pink roses mixed with foliage and other flowers at the bow and a floral arch over the stern.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and town councillors Kellie Hinton and Paula Isaac were at the rear of the procession in Eliza Grace, a 6.3m power boat owned by Charles Evans, of hire firm Henley River Boats.

The vessels paraded upstream to Marsh Lock before turning around and heading back downstream along Thames Side and under Henley Bridge. As the duck approached the bridge, Mr Dodd-Wilson’s son Marcus pulled it down by its beak to squeeze it under the arch and drinkers in the beer garden at the Angel on the Bridge pub shouted words of encouragement.

The flotillla turned around at Phyllis Court Club and returned to the meadows, where the owners moored up and then enjoyed picnics on board.

Mr Dodd-Wilson, a 54-year-old tree surgeon who now lives in Woking, was taking part for the third consecutive year. He said: “I love this event, I love Henley and I love the river. I really enjoy making people smile and this flotilla is a brilliant way of doing that. It was tough with the wind blowing us all over the place but we negotiated the bridge and got to the end in one piece.”

Organiser Victoria Newton took part in the flotilla with her husband Barry in their 29ft teak boat Mrs Bouquet. The couple were accompanied by their son Oscar, who paddled a kayak draped in artificial grass and sunflowers.

Also taking part were Hector Horatio, owned by Andrew Moberly, Florria Bea (William Wingfield Digby), Sparx (Simon Davies), Zola (Simon Loring) and Willow Whisper (Roger and Jennie Wood).

The takeaway food barge Muchroom Bargee, which was decorated with foliage, was selling pizzas while moored on the towpath.

Spectators could rent deckchairs and sit in Mill Meadows listening to the Sound Force Big Band which performed on the bandstand.

The breeze was so strong that singer Lea Lyle had to hold her straw hat on throughout the show.

Mrs Newton said: “It went extremely well even though it was a little breezier and greyer than last year. Some people had taken part before like the owners of Dipper, who really went to town with their decorations, and it was lovely to see some newcomers like the Eyot Centre.

“Of course, the big duck added to the spectacle and drew people’s attention.

“The flotilla has been going for five years now and seems to capture the public’s imagination. I sometimes wonder ‘have I got the energy to run it again?’ but it gets so much support — everyone loves it and thinks it’s a bit mad.

“We’re very thankful to Henley in Bloom and Henley Town Council for all their assistance and I’d encourage any boat owners who enjoyed watching it to consider taking part next year.”