Growers raise £600 with plant sale

GARDENERS made more than £600 at a plant sale in Henley on Saturday.

Members of the Henley Allotments Association and volunteers from the Ways and Means Trust had a stall in Falaise Square.

They sold fresh rhubarb, rhubarb plants, tomatoes, runner beans, French beans and herbs for four hours. Association secretary Sharon Oldham said: “It was very, very good actually. We sold an awful lot of stuff.

“All the plants on the association’s tables were provided by allotment holders and the Ways and Means Trust grew all of their own plants.”

The money will be divided between the trust, which helping adults with learning or physical disabilities or poor mental health through its Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm in Peppard, and the association, which looks after the Henley allotment sites, Greencroft off Matson Drive and Watermans off Reading Road, which are owned by the town council.