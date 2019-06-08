French visitors made to feel at home on twinning trip

MORE than 40 people from Falaise in France visited their twin town of Henley.

On Saturday the visitors and their hosts enjoyed a supper and barn dance at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The event was one of several organised by the Henley Falaise Twinning Association during the visitors’ two-day stay with local families. They also spent a day in London and another visting the Cotswolds.

On Saturday they were given a reception by Mayor Ken Arlett in King’s Arm Barns. Some then went to the River & Rowing Museum and others went to the Angel on the Bridge and the Flower Pot in Aston.

Councillor Arlett, who attended the evening barn dance, said: “It was a very enjoyable evening and they were very pleasant visitors.”

The meal consisted of coronation chicken or baked ham with new potatoes and salad followed by chocolate mousse or pavlova plus beer to drink.

Association member Cleone Auger, of Hart Street, said: “It was tremendous fun. My French has improved and I have thoroughly enjoyed having them.

“For the guests it means that they really do come into an English household and experience English life as it is. It’s been a very good experience for all of us. Entente cordiale!”

Serge Loock, chairman of the Falaise Henley Twinning Association, said he had enjoyed the visit and thanked their hosts.

He said: “They have become family for us. The hospitality is always very good. We are among friends and we feel like friends.” The associations were created in 1973 when Henley linked with Falaise in Normandy to foster friendship between the two communities. Each spring Henley members visit Falaise or their counterparts come to Henley.

Michelle Poussin, from Falaise, said: “It’s been a very good trip. We went to a croquet party in our host’s garden and also discovered elderflower cordial.”

Maurice Ruau, deputy mayor of Falaise, said: “Henley is a beautiful town. I have been coming for many, many years. It’s a great pleasure. You have a very good quality of life and for me it’s a great pleasure to meet my English friends.”

Denis McCoy, who organised the trip, said: “This is a reminder that we are not an island and it means a closer relationship with mainland Europe. I think that’s important.

“We very much hope that young families take an interest in the future.”