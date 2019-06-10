Local snaps

Monday, 10 June 2019

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition has been launched by the Friends of Sonning Common Library.

The theme is the village and surrounding countryside.

It is open to anyone living or at school in Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard but not professional photographers.

Entries will be accepted until 5pm on Monday, September 2 and the winner will be announced on Saturday, October 12.

For more information and to sign up, visit http://friends
ofsonningcommonlibrary.
org.uk/competition

