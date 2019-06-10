Creative chat

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
CRAFT sessions called “knit and natter” are being held at Sonning Common library on the last Friday of each month.
Librarian Annabel Irwin said: “It’s for people to come with whatever craft they are doing and have a tea or coffee and a chat while they are doing it.”
10 June 2019
More News:
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say