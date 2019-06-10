Monday, 10 June 2019

Calling all gardeners

CHILTERN Edge Horticultural Society in Sonning Common is looking for new members.

It currently has 160 and runs spring and autumn shows for them each year.

The gardening club holds regular outings and also invites speakers. 

Chairman Nigel Crush said: “It’s a big society within the village and we are always looking for new members.

“It’s a good way to meet people and it enables members to attend our talks.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) the society is running a stall at Peppard village fete from 11am to 4pm.

This will take place at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road.

The society has also organised bus trips to RHS Wisley on Saturday, June 15 and a trip to Hilliers Gardens in Romsey on Saturday, September 21. 

This year’s autumn show will be held at Sonning Common village hall on Saturday, September 7 from 2pm to 4pm. 

For a membership form, visit http://www.cehs.co.uk

