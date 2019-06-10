Monday, 10 June 2019

Broadband upgraded

A NEW fibre broadband cabinet has been installed in Sonning Common. 

It will be able to deliver faster internet speeds to homes and businesses in Wood Lane. 

The cabinet is one of a number that have been installed as part of the multi-million pound Better Broadband for Oxfordshire Scheme.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “It will be very important for us for monitoring the CCTV here at our office. 

“It hasn’t been particularly slow before but people seem to want faster and faster broadband.”

More than 30 residents in Kidmore End recently benefited from the installation of a cabinet in Reades Lane.

Residents can upgrade to the new system via their internet service provider.

For more information, visit www.betterbroadband
oxfordshire.org.uk/cms

