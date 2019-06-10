Family hold car boot sale to raise money for boy’s treatment

THE family of a boy who is battling cancer held a car boot sale to raise money towards his treatment.

Charlie Ilsley, 12, recently completed months of special treatment in Turkey, which will cost £100,000, including the family’s flights.

Charlie and his mother Toni, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, attended the sale in the car park at Shiplake Memorial Hall.

More than 20 people in seven cars took part in the event, selling second hand books, DVDs and furniture as well as plants. Each one made a donation, helping to raise more than £200.

Mrs Ilsley, whose cousin Karen Williams made cake and coffee for visitors, said: “We had a really nice time. It was lovely talking to people and Charlie enjoyed it. We just want to raise as much money as we can.”

Sue Hedges, of Hazelmoor Lane, Gallowstree Common, who sold plants, said: “I wanted to support the cause. Everbody thinks the family are doing a wonderful job and understands how hard it must be.”

Marion Bayliss, of The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, sold old annuals such as the 1958 edition of Tiger and a 1955 Buffalo Bill.

She said: “It was nice to support Toni and Charlie. What he’s gone through is amazing, so I want to do anything I can to help.”

Pictured are the Ilsleys, left to right, Toni, Charlie, Oliver and Jess