Family festival

BUSINESSES in Goring will be taking part in a new family festival.

The inaugural StreatFest will take place at Streatley Primary School on June 29 from noon to 6pm.

It will include demonstrations by Nick Galer, of the Miller of Mansfield in Goring, and a “Dogs of Goring and Streatley” show organised by Goring Veterinary Centre.

Other attractions include live music, dance workshops, yoga, a fun run and food and drink stalls.

For more information, visit www.streatfest.co.uk/tickets

