Dee warms up

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
COMEDIAN Jack Dee will perform at Goring village hall on Wednesday.
He will deliver a work-in-progress show as he is preparing for a UK tour.
He performed a similar show at the Kenton Theatre in Henley earlier this year.
10 June 2019
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
