Monday, 10 June 2019

Summer fete

GORING Primary School’s summer fete will be held on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 3pm.

There will be a coconut shy, football shoot-outs, marble courses and other games with prizes.

Members of the parent-teacher association will run a barbecue and sell cakes and ice-cream.

There will also be a plant stall, face-painting, a hair and nail bar and a raffle and silent auction.

