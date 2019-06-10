Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
GORING Primary School’s summer fete will be held on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 3pm.
There will be a coconut shy, football shoot-outs, marble courses and other games with prizes.
Members of the parent-teacher association will run a barbecue and sell cakes and ice-cream.
There will also be a plant stall, face-painting, a hair and nail bar and a raffle and silent auction.
