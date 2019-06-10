French fair

A COUNTRY fair will be held in Rectory Garden, off Goring high street, tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 4pm.

There will be games, food, activities and displays from village organisations, a performance by the Goring and Streatley Concert Band and dancing demonstrations.

The event celebrates the 70th anniversary of Goring's twinning with Bellême in France and it is hoped that about 70 visitors from the French town will attend.