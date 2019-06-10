Charity disco

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
A CHARITY dance will take place at Goring village hall on June 22 at 7.30pm
The event, organised by Goring Hall Live in aid of Help for Heroes, will feature DJs playing disco, funk and soul.
Tickets cost £10 and are available at www.bytickets.
at/goringhalllive
10 June 2019
More News:
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say