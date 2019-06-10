Summer baskets total still growing

THE number of summer hanging baskets sold by Henley in Bloom is 217.

This is only 11 short of last year’s total, which was one of the highest in six years.

The baskets are being installed throughout Henley by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which will maintain them all summer.

They contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf, begonia, fuchsia, bidens aurea and silver cineraria maritima.

The plants were chosen to support bees and other pollinating insects. They also contain “hairy” plants to absorb toxins in the air, which will help tackle pollution.

David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “Thank you very much to everyone who has supported us this year.

“I would urge other people to take part if they can — the baskets are good value for money and very attractive.”

The Argyll pub in Market Place has bought five baskets as it has done for the past 13 years.

Landlord Neil Ainsworth said: “We like to support it and our pub looks great with the baskets. Other businesses make comments about how good they look.

“I think the town is better for it. It would be a much duller place without them.”

Patisserie Franco Belge in Duke Street has bought three baskets.

Manager Christine Harris said: “I think it makes the town look really nice and inviting for visitors and shows we all make an effort.

It’s nice they’re up now. It brings a bit of colour to the town and brightens it up for the visitors.”

The Spoon café, also in Duke Street, has one basket.

Director Annie Grey said: “I think it makes the town really attractive. It’s eye-catching for people driving through.

“My staff love it and it’s part of our decor. We carry the theme through the business. We have loads of plants inside as well, which makes it pretty. The more the merrier.”

Delegate Office & Conference Services in Hart Street always has a basket.

Managing director Carolyn Molyneux said: “Unfortunately I only have room for one. It’s a wonderful scheme. The town looks so beautiful and I think anyone coming here will agree.

“Let’s hope we get some more. I would encourage people to go and get one fitted to their building.”