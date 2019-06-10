Slow netball

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
A WALKING netball festival will be held at Shiplake College on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Organised by the Shiplake Stars Netball Club, it will pit six teams of women against each other in matches played at a slower pace.
10 June 2019
More News:
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say