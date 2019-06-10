Monday, 10 June 2019

Slow netball

A WALKING netball festival will be held at Shiplake College on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Organised by the Shiplake Stars Netball Club, it will pit six teams of women against each other in matches played at a slower pace.   

