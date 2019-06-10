Back to class

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
FORMER pupils and teachers of St Joseph’s College in Reading are being invited to an alumni reunion at school on Sunday, June 30.
For more information, call Julie MacLean on 0118 984 6910 or email alumni@sjcr.org.uk
To book a place, visit www.sjcr.org.uk/421/
community/alumni
10 June 2019
More News:
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say