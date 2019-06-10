Residents treated to champagne and ukulele concert

RESIDENTS of the Chilterns Court Care Centre in Henley were treated to a ukulele concert while enjoying canapés and champagne.

Singers Sam Brown and Lucie Henwood performed alongside the International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common and the Jumping Flea Club of Nettlebed.

They played classic rock and pop hits including Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry, which featured an electric ukulele solo, and closed with a rendition of the Irish folk song I’ll Tell Me Ma.

During the final number Joan Bland, a Henley businesswoman and former district councillor who organised the event, danced with volunteer Bill Parkinson and received enthusiastic applause.

Mrs Bland, who runs the Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street, came up with the idea to thank the centre for caring for her friend Noel Lefebvre before his death in December, aged 86.

He had been living in a flat in London and she and her husband Ian would visit regularly but ended up moving him to Henley because he could no longer care for himself.

Mrs Bland said: “He was dying of pneumonia and when I went to visit him in hospital I found the staff here had visited after their shift to bathe him and shave him while playing classical music.

“They’re amazing people who don’t walk by anyone but make sure that everybody is happy.

“They’ll always offer to make a cup of tea and never leave anyone alone with their thoughts.”