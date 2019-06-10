Tea and Prosecco at care village open day

RESIDENTS of the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley were served tea and cakes and listened to music from pianist Roger Selman during an open day.

Visitors, who included representatives from businesses and organisations in the town, were served Prosecco with strawberries and sandwiches and given a tour of the premises and riverside grounds off Wargrave Road.

Home manager Lina Nela said: “We had solicitors, people from Townlands Memorial Hospital and private clinic managers. It was to show that our door is open to everybody who would like to refer any residents to us. We had a lovely afternoon tea and showed people around.”