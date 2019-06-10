Our Lizzie seeks revenge against Dutch ‘Cannibal’

THE cyclists to watch will include Lizzie Deignan, who won the tour in 2016, plus previous champions Marianne Vos, of Holland (2012), Lisa Brennauer, of Germany (2015), Katarzyna Niewiadoma, of Poland (2017) and last year’s American winner Coryn Riviera.

Deignan, née Armitstead, 30, will be making her return to racing following the birth of her first child Orla in September. She is riding for TrekSegafredo, an American team.

The Yorkshirewoman won the under-23 category of the British National Road Race Championships in 2010 and the silver medal in the senior category before winning gold the following year.

Deignan then won silver in the women’s road race at the London Olympics, behind Vos, and was the first British athlete to win a medal that year. Her other victories include the World Road Race Championships and the Ladies Tour of Qatar, both in 2015, three further wins in the British nationals in 2013, 2015 and 2017 and two overall wins in the 2014 and 2015 UCI Women’s Road Cycling World Cup.

The British team of Drops will include Olympic team cycling pursuit champion Elinor Barker MBE, who won gold at Rio in 2016 and has also five world championship gold medals and five European championships.

The 24-year-old also won gold representing her native Wales in the points race at last year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Also in the squad is Manon Lloyd, 22, who won bronze in the team pursuit at the 2016 European track championships and gold in the madison and team pursuit categories of that year’s UCI Track World Cup. Vos, who is nicknamed “The Cannibal”, has won seven gold medals in the elite category of the world championships as well as three in the road race, one in the points race and another in the scratch.

On top of her London win, the 32-year-old took home gold in the points race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also holds five European championship golds. She will be representing the Dutch team CCC-Liv.

Brennauer, 31, of the German team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling, represented her country in the women’s team pursuit at London in 2012 and won gold in the time trials at the world championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. She also won the individual pursuit at last year’s European elite championships in Glasgow.

Niewiadoma, 24, of Germany’s Canyon//SRAM Racing, won gold in the under-23 category of the 2015 and 2016 European road championships, while Riviera, 26, who will represent Team Sunweb, of Holland, has won four other tours or one-day races, including the 2017 women’s tour of Flanders.

Other British riders include European mountain bike champion Sophie Wright, 20, from Norwich, who officially launched the tour’s Oxfordshire stage at Leander Club in Henley in April. She is part of the Swiss team Cervelo Bigla.

The other participating teams are Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank (America), which includes 23-year-old British cyclist Alice Cobb, Alé Cipollini (Italy), Boels Dolmans (Holland), FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope (France), Mitchelton-Scott (Australia), Movistar (Spain), Parkhotel Valkenburg (Holland), Team Virtu (Denmark) and Valcar Cylance (Italy).