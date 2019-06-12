Fogle family join children’s mudfest

TELEVISION presenter Ben Fogle got covered in mud when he joined in this year’s Little Welly event.

The 45-year-old adventurer was one of about 8,000 people who tackled an obstacle course at the Culden Faw Estate, near Hambleden, over the weekend.

It was the sixth year that the event has taken place and the third year running that Fogle has participated with his children, Ludo, nine, and Iona, seven, while his wife Marina was the official starter. The family live in Fawley. The event is primarily aimed at children but many parents join in to help their youngsters get round the 3km course.

This year there were 35 obstacles, including piles of hay bales, muddy ditches, climbing frames, a ball pit, a giant slide and a pit filled with foam. A new obstacle this year was a post box where children had to “post” themselves through a narrow gap. There was also a “field of dreams” with 10 obstacles.

The young participants, aged four to 12, were set off in waves of 200 every 15 minutes and all returned safely.

Little Welly founder Paul Badger, of Marmion Road, Henley, said: “It went very well.

“We were very lucky with the weather. It literally stopped raining as we opened on Saturday morning and started again on Sunday night as we were packing up. We have had great feedback, lots of message on Facebook and people saying it was the best course ever.

“The premise is getting people outside and in the countryside, off their iPads and phones for a few hours to have some family time.

“It’s great to see mums and dads sliding down into a pit of mud.

“I saw Ben at the end and he was caked in mud! He looked like he got involved.”

Away from the course, attractions included climbing walls and a new artificial cave system for children to explore. There were also more traditional attractions, such as pony rides, a magician, bumper cars, trampolines, inflatables, face-painting, live music and food and drink stalls.

The Henley Dragons were promoting dragon boat racing with an ergo challenge.

This year the Little Welly forged a partnership with Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which helps more than 21,000 seriously ill children and their families through Roald Dahl nurses.