Hundreds attend pub’s music and beer festival

MORE than 300 people attended the second annual Springstock music festival at the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch.

They enjoyed a barbecue and saw rock and blues bands perform on a stage installed in the garden.

Acts included the Incredible Spring Band, Steve Morano, Storm Warning, Xander and the Peace Pirates, Stanley Dee and Queen tribute band Mercury.

People put out blankets on the grass and sunbathed throughout the afternoon while their children played in the garden near a beer tent.

Barry Andersen, of Park Lane, Charvil, said: “We came last year and it’s a fantastic day. Sun, good music and beer — what’s not to like?”

Landlord Nick Wilson, who owns the pub with his wife Hazel Lucas, said: “Everyone was relaxing and getting into the music on a summer’s day. It’s really good to be able to put on events like this and it’s very satisfying to see the result of your work. The feedback we have had has been excellent.”

Pictured, right, are Clive Spencer, Fran Dickenson, Greg Tull, Katy Savior, Claire Andersen and Gregory Angell and, left, Leigh Woolley, Dave Dawson, Mark Jenkins, Barry Andersen