Families enjoy evening vintage tractor run for charities

MORE than 30 people took part in an evening vintage tractor run.

Organiser Paul Jenkins led the line of eight tractors in his 1960

Massey Ferguson 65 pulling a

24-seat trailer full of passengers, who had all made a donation.

The run set off from the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road, Kidmore End, and went to the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys before returning via the Butcher’s Arms in Sonning Common. It was raising money for good causes including the Fish volunteer centre, Bishopswood Special School, Sonning Common Health Centre, the Royal British Legion and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Nick Cook, who attended with his wife Chrissy and sons Gus, three, and Barnaby, five, said: “The kids love seeing the tractors. The guys are lovely and let them sit on all the tractors and try them. It’s a wonderful thing for the village.” Julie Hinton, of Chazey Close, Chazey Heath, has been attending the event with her daughter Amy Rumble, 23, who requires care, for more than 10 years.

She said: “Amy just loves coming. It’s a really good fun night out and something different. They go out of their way to be helpful to Amy.”

Mr Jenkins leads a number of charity tractor runs each year with his friend Andy Parry, who is site manager at Bishopswood Special School.

Mr Parry said: “We like tractors because it’s simple engineering and it does the job.

“The run is fun as you are out in the open and people like to see that sort of thing.”

On Thursday, June 20 the pair will celebrate midsummer with another tractor run, starting at the New Inn at 6pm. The dress code is black tie and ball gowns.