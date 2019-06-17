Dog drop-in

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
A DROP-IN session about guide dogs will be held at Henley library on Thursday June 27 from 10am to noon.
Visitors will be able to find out how puppies are trained and how the dogs help their owner.
They will also be able to meet some owners and their dogs and some puppy walkers and try some blindfold challenges and reading braille.
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
POLL: Have your say