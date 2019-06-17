Monday, 17 June 2019

Dog drop-in

A DROP-IN session about guide dogs will be held at Henley library on Thursday June 27 from 10am to noon.

Visitors will be able to find out how puppies are trained and how the dogs help their owner.

They will also be able to meet some owners and their dogs and some puppy walkers and try some blindfold challenges and reading braille.

