EIGHT walkers will pass through Henley as part of a 184-mile fund-raising trek along the entire Thames Path.

The group, named the LOOPY Walkers, are raising money to recruit a specialist mental health practitioner for the Branches homeless hostel in London.

They are completing the challenge in stages and went through Goring, Whitchurch and Caversham last weekend. They will start again in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

To donate, visit www.give.net/Thamespath

challenge2019